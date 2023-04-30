Why Patriots Didn’t Address Biggest Perceived Draft Need

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, offensive tackle was viewed as one of the New England Patriots’ biggest needs, if not the biggest. It was a position they had to address, if not with their first-round pick, then certainly on Day 2.

Instead, the Patriots went all seven rounds without drafting a single tackle. Twelve picks in all — the franchise’s most in any draft since 2010 — yet none to fill what many viewed as their most glaring roster hole.

Why? Because, according to director of player personnel Matt Groh, the Patriots believed they’d already assembled a solid depth chart through free agency and didn’t view the position as a draft-day priority.

Last month, the Patriots signed veterans Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson and re-signed Conor McDermott and Yodny Cajuste. They also return Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber, who will be a training camp wild card after missing his entire rookie season with an injury.

Brown and Reiff project as the two starters — both have experience at left and right tackle — with Anderson and McDermott competing for the top backup spot. McDermott started New England’s final six games at right tackle last season and held his own, and Anderson made seven starts for Denver in 2022. Brown and Reiff have been starters throughout their respective careers, but both have lengthy injury histories — Reiff missed at least one game in each of the last seven seasons — and neither is under contract beyond 2023.

“We signed three guys in free agency at the position,” Groh said Saturday night in his post-draft video conference. “We re-signed Conor … signed Calvin Anderson and then with Riley. So, we’ve got a lot of bodies there right now. I wouldn’t really want to take any (away) of the guys that we got. You know, do I want to take Christian Gonzalez off this team and add a tackle? Those are the decisions you’ve got to make. We could have drafted a tackle in the first round, and I’m sure the question would be: Well, did you address corner?

“There’s only so many picks and certainly only so many picks up front, so I think we definitely got a lot of good guys there to work with.”