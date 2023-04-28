Why Patriots Look Poised For Aggressive Day 2 Move In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots followed a familiar blueprint on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, albeit with an unexpected result.

They traded down three spots to No. 17 and still were able to land Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who’d been widely viewed as a likely top-10 pick. That Gonzalez slid that far surprised even those in the Patriots’ draft room, but the path New England took to get him was a familiar one. Bill Belichick now has traded down in the first round in three of the last four drafts, and several others before that.

Trade-downs always trigger groans from Patriots fans, even if most likely were satisfied with Thursday night’s haul. The good news for those critics: History suggests aggressive moves are coming Friday.

New England swung trades to move up the board in Round 2 in each of the last five drafts, including a four-pick jump to grab wide receiver Tyquan Thornton last year, an eight-pick leap to take defensive tackle Christian Barmore in 2021 and an 11-pick vault for linebacker Josh Uche in 2020. (The Patriots surely want to forget the other two, which landed them second-round busts Joejuan Williams and Duke Dawson.)

The Patriots enter the draft’s second day with just one pick in the second round (No. 46 overall) and one in the third (No. 76). But they now own four selections in Round 4 after acquiring No. 120 in Thursday’s trade with Pittsburgh, plus four more in Round 6 and one in Round 7. With all of that ammo, they’ll easily be able to trade up for one or more Day 2 prospects if they so choose.

“I think we’re the 15th pick here in the second round,” director of player personnel Matt Groh said in a video conference late Thursday night. “Having those fourth-round picks does give us a little bit of currency. We’ll have to take a more in-depth look here in the morning. We’ll regroup, take a look at some of these players that we’ve got, go through a couple different scenarios as a staff and do our best to plot it out.”

Which players might be on the Patriots’ radar? For starters, there are a host of intriguing pass-catchers still on the board.