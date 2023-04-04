Why Potential Patriots Draft Target Attended Red Sox-Pirates Game

There was a unique visitor in the crowd at Fenway Park on Monday night watching the Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Highly touted NFL draft prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been linked to the New England Patriots, was in attendance for the ball game. While the Patriots met with Smith-Njigba at the scouting combine, it doesn’t seem like the prized wideout met with the organization again while in Massachusetts. NFL reporter Doug Kyed reported Smith-Njigba did not visit the Patriots.

The reason for the sighting of the Ohio State product at Fenway was he was there to support his brother Canaan Smith-Njigba, who is an outfielder for the Pirates. It certainly ended up being a worthwhile trip as Jaxon Smith Njigba saw his older brother double home two runs in the top of the first inning.

The two siblings also got to share a special moment on the field prior to first pitch.

In the house at Fenway tonight: wideout prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba. His brother Canaan plays for the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/gV0MMiRZQr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 3, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba did reveal some of his feelings about the area and potentially playing for the Patriots when NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with him midway through the game.

“I loved it here so far,” Smith Njigba told Webster, as seen on the NESN broadcast. “You all have treated me with just great respect and shown me a good time. So, we’ll see. Maybe I’m here in a few months.”