Four Superstars Who Could Win New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns’ three-year run of dominance, by and large, has been positive for WWE, with the company’s creative direction and long-term storytelling really taking a turn for the better thanks to the multifaceted intrigue surrounding The Bloodline.
The Tribal Chief’s stranglehold on two belts — the WWE championship and the universal championship, which he unified by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 — has come at a price, though. Reigns only works so many dates nowadays, as WWE’s undisputed top star, and he rarely shows up Monday nights on “RAW” as someone who’s part of the Friday night “SmackDown” brand.
So, WWE, led by chief content officer Paul Levesque (aka Triple H), devised a plan and earlier this week introduced the new world heavyweight championship, which will be awarded May 27 at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The title will belong to whichever brand Reigns isn’t part of following the 2023 WWE Draft, scheduled for this Friday and next Monday. And the idea, according to Triple H, is to have a champion who’s willing to defend the belt on a consistent basis.
Let’s assume Reigns doesn’t somehow wind up with this title, as well. The natural inclination might be to consider Cody Rhodes the frontrunner for the gold, seeing as the American Nightmare just pushed Reigns to the limit in a losing effort at WrestleMania 39. But putting the belt around Rhodes’ waist would be counterproductive in that it dilutes both the title and the struggle Rhodes has endured in his quest for championship glory. We’d basically be looking at a consolation prize, which the new belt already kinda feels like, if we’re being honest.
The same probably could be said with regards to Brock Lesnar, who Rhodes is scheduled to face next week at Backlash, if only because Reigns beat the Beast Incarnate to become the undisputed WWE universal champion. Why reverse course, especially when Lesnar already has enough star power to carry angles without any title attached?
Alas, there are a few usual suspects worthy of consideration, like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, who both lost to Gunther in an epic intercontinental championship match at WrestleMania earlier this month. And heck, even someone like The Miz, an underrated worker, or Edge, a legend, probably deserve at least some consideration. Not to mention, there are a few names who might soon make the jump from NXT.
But upon review, four superstars stand out as candidates to win the new WWE world heavyweight championship.
Seth Rollins
This one is obvious. Not only does Rollins have the championship pedigree to immediately attach prestige to the new belt. He’s also an amazing worker who’s incredibly over with the WWE Universe right now. It’s hard to imagine anyone complaining too much if he’s the one who holds up the title in Saudi Arabia, with the added layer of him being the one thorn in Reigns’ side over the years.
Finn Bálor
Sure, Bálor has taken his losses in recent months, including at WrestleMania, where Edge emerged victorious in a vicious Hell in a Cell match that saw the Demon receive 14 staples in his head. But man, the guy busts his rear end, and in doing so has earned the respect of the WWE Universe, even as a heel. Putting the title on Bálor would elevate his personal stock and be a boon for The Judgment Day, especially with Rhea Ripley holding the SmackDown women’s title and Dominik Mysterio still drawing crazy heat from crowds. In fact, Dom might be an under-the-radar champ option, as well.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Nakamura just returned to WWE. And oftentimes, when a star resurfaces, it means big things are on the horizon, because the time away can serve as a character reset. Nakamura is a former champion and a global draw. WWE could try to ride the momentum, before pulling the plug and going younger if fans don’t take to the 43-year-old’s world heavyweight championship title reign.
Solo Sikoa
Sikoa is Reigns’ top enforcer in The Bloodline. And it sure seems like they might soon be on a collision course, likely after Reigns has a falling-out with The Usos. As such, Sikoa probably is a bigger threat for Reigns’ titles than the new belt. But there’s an alternate universe where Sikoa gets drafted to “RAW” while Reigns remains on “SmackDown,” in which case The Bloodline theoretically could expand its footprint rather than crumble, as many expect. Just something to consider, because it’s clear from the last year’s booking that WWE has high expectations for Sikoa.
Honorable mentions: Big E and Randy Orton
We need to mention them, because Big E was in the main-event picture before breaking his neck and Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. They check in as “honorable mentions” because neither has returned from injury. But if and when they do, it wouldn’t be shocking to see either or both receive a major push that could involve a title (the world heavyweight championship or otherwise).