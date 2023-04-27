Four Superstars Who Could Win New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns’ three-year run of dominance, by and large, has been positive for WWE, with the company’s creative direction and long-term storytelling really taking a turn for the better thanks to the multifaceted intrigue surrounding The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief’s stranglehold on two belts — the WWE championship and the universal championship, which he unified by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 — has come at a price, though. Reigns only works so many dates nowadays, as WWE’s undisputed top star, and he rarely shows up Monday nights on “RAW” as someone who’s part of the Friday night “SmackDown” brand.

So, WWE, led by chief content officer Paul Levesque (aka Triple H), devised a plan and earlier this week introduced the new world heavyweight championship, which will be awarded May 27 at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The title will belong to whichever brand Reigns isn’t part of following the 2023 WWE Draft, scheduled for this Friday and next Monday. And the idea, according to Triple H, is to have a champion who’s willing to defend the belt on a consistent basis.

Let’s assume Reigns doesn’t somehow wind up with this title, as well. The natural inclination might be to consider Cody Rhodes the frontrunner for the gold, seeing as the American Nightmare just pushed Reigns to the limit in a losing effort at WrestleMania 39. But putting the belt around Rhodes’ waist would be counterproductive in that it dilutes both the title and the struggle Rhodes has endured in his quest for championship glory. We’d basically be looking at a consolation prize, which the new belt already kinda feels like, if we’re being honest.

The same probably could be said with regards to Brock Lesnar, who Rhodes is scheduled to face next week at Backlash, if only because Reigns beat the Beast Incarnate to become the undisputed WWE universal champion. Why reverse course, especially when Lesnar already has enough star power to carry angles without any title attached?

Alas, there are a few usual suspects worthy of consideration, like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, who both lost to Gunther in an epic intercontinental championship match at WrestleMania earlier this month. And heck, even someone like The Miz, an underrated worker, or Edge, a legend, probably deserve at least some consideration. Not to mention, there are a few names who might soon make the jump from NXT.

But upon review, four superstars stand out as candidates to win the new WWE world heavyweight championship.