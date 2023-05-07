76ers’ James Harden Keeps Promise To Fan In Game 4 Vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers had avoiding a 3-1 deficit on their mind entering Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

But All-Star guard James Harden needed to make sure he fulfilled a promise to one fan before both teams tipped off from Wells Fargo Center.

Harden promised fan John Hao, who survived the Michigan State shooting back in February which left him paralyzed from the chest below, that he’d host him for a 76ers game after the two shared a conversation three months ago. Fast forward to Game 4 against the Celtics, and Harden stood by his word, welcoming the 20-year-old survivor to a playoff showdown with Boston.

The two shared a moment during pregame shootaround, captured on video, courtesy of ESPN:

Harden kept his promise and paid for Michigan State shooting survivor John Hao to attend Game 4

During their initial conversation and meeting, Harden shared a heartwarming message with Hao.

“Everything will work itself out, be strong,” Harden said, per ESPN video. “You’re alright. You’ll be alright. I promise you are. … I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting.”