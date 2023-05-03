76ers Star Joel Embiid Weighs In On Status For Game 2 Vs. Celtics

Joel Embiid seemingly is inching closer to a return after the Philadelphia 76ers big man and 2023 NBA MVP missed the previous two playoff contests with a knee injury.

Embiid is “on track” to return to the Sixers in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. When speaking to reporters after Philadelphia’s morning shootaround, Embiid weighed in on his potential return.

“I’m going to listen to those guys and see what they have to say, the doctors, and obviously I want to play,” Embiid told reporters at TD Garden, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “Everybody who knows me, I just love being on the court and I love to play. There’s a possibility, and if I get the green light, we’re going to go ahead.

“But I feel pretty good, just like I felt about the last game,” Embiid said. “I felt like we had a huge opportunity and we were gonna win, and tonight, whether I play or not, I believe in those guys.”

Embiid suffered the knee injury April 20 and missed Philadelphia’s Game 4 win against the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers are 2-0 in the postseason without Embiid, including their series-opening victory against the Celtics on Monday night.

Celtics players spoke about the potential return of Embiid, and what it would mean for the group as Boston tries to even the best-of-seven.