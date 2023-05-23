Aaron Rodgers Describes ‘Surreal’ Experience At Jets OTAs

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even undergone his New York Jets debut, but he’s already buying in.

Aside from a calf tweak during Tuesday’s organized team activities, which was later revealed to be a minor injury, all seems to be well with Rodgers and the Jets. He’s put aside the 18-year stretch Rodgers underwent with the Green Bay Packers, in which he assembled his Hall of Fame resume, and has moved on from the breakup.

In fact, Rodgers made it seem as though Green Bay was a prison sentence in how highly he spoke of his brief Jets experience.

“I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive,” Rodgers said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “It was surreal, for sure, and strange to look at my locker and see No. 8. Rocking Jets gear is a little bit strange, for sure, but every day there’s been a little special sign or synchronicity or cool moment that reminds me I’m in the right place.”

Aaron Rodgers is happy with the Jets ? pic.twitter.com/vDMPtvlADq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

During his final years, leading to a messy departure from Green Bay, Rodgers wasn’t in attendance at voluntary OTAs, but elected to sweep that habit under the carpet, further speaking volumes to his commitment and belief in New York this upcoming season.

With a fresh, clean slate ahead, and a major upgrade in head coach Robert Saleh’s quarterback, it’s likely the Jets are sharing the same feeling as Rodgers, now set up for legitimate contention in the AFC East.