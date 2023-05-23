Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Suffers Apparent Injury At Jets OTAs

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York got off to an inauspicious start Tuesday.

The superstar quarterback reportedly suffered an apparent injury during the Jets’ second practice of organized team activities, according to multiple reporters in attendance.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Rodgers was “favoring his ankle” and “trying to put some weight on it” after participating in warmups.

“Something clearly not right,” Russini tweeted.

Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right. pic.twitter.com/LGaxwVVCdI — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

Rodgers looks to be trying to put some weight on it while watching practice to the side. He is standing with the teams head strength and conditioning coach — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

Connor Hughes of SNY reported Rodgers “looked fine” while warming up, then spot with the Jets’ strength coach and walked across the field with a slight but noticeable limp.