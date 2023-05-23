Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Suffers Apparent Injury At Jets OTAs

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York got off to an inauspicious start Tuesday.
The superstar quarterback reportedly suffered an apparent injury during the Jets’ second practice of organized team activities, according to multiple reporters in attendance.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Rodgers was “favoring his ankle” and “trying to put some weight on it” after participating in warmups.
“Something clearly not right,” Russini tweeted.
Connor Hughes of SNY reported Rodgers “looked fine” while warming up, then spot with the Jets’ strength coach and walked across the field with a slight but noticeable limp.
Rodgers reportedly remained in the practice area but did not participate after warmups, watching drills with his helmet off.
“It looks like we won’t see Rodgers practice today,” Brian Costello of the New York Post tweeted. “… The good news is he is still out there.”
A Rodgers injury obviously would be a major blow for the Jets, who traded a package of draft picks to the Green Bay Packers last month to acquire the four-time NFL MVP. These reports indicate his ailment appears relatively minor, however, and New York’s regular-season opener is more than three months away.
The Jets went 7-10 and finished two games out of a playoff spot last season despite boasting one of the NFL’s worst starting quarterbacks in Zach Wilson. Rodgers is coming off one of the least productive campaigns of his career, but if he can stay healthy, he should be a significant upgrade for a franchise that’s eyeing its first playoff appearance since 2010.