The Boston Red Sox head home from this west coast trip with a 4-5 record.

The Red Sox went 2-1 in their three-game series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Sox fell 4-2 in the series finale against Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly who kept batters on their toes Sunday.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra-Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.