Alex Cora Reveals Reason For First-Inning Mound Visit With Brayan Bello

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello began his start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels by allowing a leadoff home run. And when Shohei Ohtani won a race versus Bello to the first-base bag two batters later to beat out an infield single, Bello’s frustrations were visible as he looked skyward.

That was the cue to Red Sox manager Alex Cora that Bello needed a mound visit. But instead of sending out pitching coach Dave Bush to talk to the 23-year-old right-hander, Cora surprisingly came out of the dugout to deliver the message himself.

“Something I saw. I just wanted to make sure we were on top of it right away,” Cora told reporters following Boston’s 4-0 loss at Angel Stadium, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He made the adjustment and he was outstanding.”

Bello certainly was appreciative of his manager taking quick action to get him on the right track as he went on to throw a career-high seven innings in which he allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six and walking none.

“That was something that he saw in me that helped me to (not allow them to) score many runs in the first inning,” Bello told reporters through a translator, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It was a good thing for him to come out and talk to me.”

It has taken a little bit for Bello to get going this season but he has come on strong over his last handful of outings. After getting a delayed start due to forearm tightness in spring training, the young righty had two rough outings to begin his campaign, one of which came against the same Angels as he lasted only 2 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs.

The Red Sox then surprisingly demoted him after his second start before quickly recalling him due to an injury to Garrett Whitlock. And Bello has found his stride since rejoining the club, allowing no more than two earned runs in five consecutive starts.