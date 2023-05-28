Antonio Brown Wants To Play With Cam Newton, But Not In NFL

Antonio Brown is back again, this time trying to get fellow NFL free agent Cam Newton back on the field.

… But not in the NFL.

Brown, who is a co-owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League, spent the final stretch of his NFL playing days crashing and burning every bridge imaginable until his stock value became nearly nonexistent. Yet that isn’t stopping the 34-year-old from attempting to execute his next plot: Getting Newton to play alongside him in an arena league game for the Empire.

Newton even has a little payday waiting on the table if he accepts, courtesy of Brown’s wallets (apparently).

“If anybody seen (Newton) let him know he haven’t thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen (with the Empire) 6/16/23 in Albany nyc! I’m offering Cam 150k one game play with me please spam his account,” Brown tweeted on Sunday.

If anybody seen @CameronNewton let him know he haven?t thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen @thealbanyempir 6/16/23 in Albany nyc ! I?m offering Cam 150k one game play with me please spam his account ??? #AceBoogieToAB — AB (@AB84) May 28, 2023

It’s become laughable how much Brown lacks a basic sense of self-awareness at this point.