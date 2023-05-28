Antonio Brown Wants To Play With Cam Newton, But Not In NFL

Antonio Brown is back again, this time trying to get fellow NFL free agent Cam Newton back on the field.
… But not in the NFL.
Brown, who is a co-owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League, spent the final stretch of his NFL playing days crashing and burning every bridge imaginable until his stock value became nearly nonexistent. Yet that isn’t stopping the 34-year-old from attempting to execute his next plot: Getting Newton to play alongside him in an arena league game for the Empire.
Newton even has a little payday waiting on the table if he accepts, courtesy of Brown’s wallets (apparently).
“If anybody seen (Newton) let him know he haven’t thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen (with the Empire) 6/16/23 in Albany nyc! I’m offering Cam 150k one game play with me please spam his account,” Brown tweeted on Sunday.
It’s become laughable how much Brown lacks a basic sense of self-awareness at this point.
Already having been sent to court more times than he’s been linked to an NFL workout, Brown isn’t exactly trustworthy when it comes to being the head honcho of a business exchange. Back in October, Brown was sued for allegedly selling a counterfeit watch for $160,000 to an individual in Florida.
Newton, meanwhile, has patiently awaited an opportunity to re-take the field for an NFL team, going as far as to publicize his willingness to play back up for a handful of starting quarterbacks and fulfill a mentor type of role this upcoming season.