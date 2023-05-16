Ben Simmons Trolled 76ers During Ugly Game 7 Loss To Celtics

A Philadelphia nemesis was dialed into the 76ers’ atrocious season-ending loss Sunday evening at TD Garden.

Ben Simmons watched the Sixers have their doors blown off by the Celtics in Game 7 of the longtime rivals’ Eastern Conference semifinal series. Simmons’ made his spectatorship known to the masses, as the veteran guard shared an Instagram story of the ABC broadcast when Philly was trailing big late in the fourth quarter. Simmons also was enjoying a glass of red wine as Joel Embiid and company were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs in embarrassing fashion.

Ben Simmons posted this on his IG story ????? pic.twitter.com/N848q90S7U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2023

Of course, it’s easy to argue that Simmons didn’t have the grounds to troll his former team. The polarizing guard only appeared in 42 games dating back to the 2021-22 NBA season and his Brooklyn Nets were swept by the 76ers in the opening round of the playoffs. But considering how his Philly tenure ended, it only would be natural for Simmons to be satisfied by the Sixers once again falling well short of a championship.

And those possible feelings for Simmons might carry on through the summer. Following yet another postseason shortcoming, major changes could be on the horizon in Philadelphia.