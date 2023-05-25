Bill Belichick Reportedly Also Punished For Patriots’ OTAs Violation

The sanctions the NFL handed down to the New England Patriots this week also included a financial punishment for their head coach.

In addition to the Patriots losing two days of organized team activities, Bill Belichick was fined $50,000 by the league, according to a report Thursday from Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported the Patriots were punished because “an observer from the NFL Players Association believed that one of the (team’s) optional early offseason meetings was a violation, because the 15-minute meeting in question (a special-teams session) was made visible on the internal schedule.”

“In the opinion of the NFLPA,” Florio added, “placing the meeting on the formal schedule converted it from ‘optional’ to ‘mandatory.’ “

Per NFL rules, all practices, workouts and meetings held before a team’s mandatory minicamp begins in mid-June are voluntary for players. The NFL ruled that this reported infraction warranted the removal of two of New England’s 10 OTAs practices and a five-figure fine for Belichick.

Belichick had yet to comment on the Patriots’ punishment as of Thursday afternoon. His next news conference and the team’s next practice are scheduled for next Wednesday.