Boston Legends At Center Of Must-See Celtics Game 7 Hype Video

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are trying to follow the same path the Red Sox once took in 2004.

And it was only fitting that one of the architects of the Red Sox’s epic comeback in the American League Championship series against the New York Yankees was front and center for the hype video the Celtics posted as they look to accomplish the same feat Monday night against the Miami Heat after being down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Not only did David Ortiz have a big role in the goose bumps-producing video, but New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman also made appearances along with his incredible catch in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. You can watch the video here.

it's not about making history, it's about ???????? history. pic.twitter.com/8m1a4kz8pN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2023

The Celtics look to become the first team in NBA history to complete a series comeback after trailing 3-0. There have been 150 teams before them that failed to advance after being in that situation. Only three other teams have even forced a Game 7, but none of those squads played the final winner-take-all game on their home floor.

The Celtics will have the benefit of home-court advantage and the refereeing assignment for the monumental contest bodes well for them, too.

Tipoff for Game 7 against the Heat at TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.