Boston Villain Making Special Appearance At Celtics-Heat Game 6

It doesn’t matter if you’re watching the Bruins or Celtics, Boston fans. You cannot escape Matthew Tkachuk.

Tkachuk, who led the Florida Panthers to a monumental upset victory over the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will be in attendance Saturday night in Miami at Heat vs. Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. He reportedly will appear on TNT during the pregame show, on set with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

There are a few reasons for Tkachuk to be in attendance. He is obviously a star down in South Beach, having led the Panthers to their second ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, but has received support from the Heat — with Jimmy Butler rocking a No. 19 Panthers jersey at a recent practice. The 25-year-old could enter the game with split allegiances, however, as he is an old friend of Jayson Tatum.

There’s no doubt Tkachuk will be all about Miami in his television appearance, but perhaps he could be rooting slightly for Boston behind closed doors.

The Conn Smythe Trophy favorite will soon be busy with a playoff series of his own, but there’s no doubt an appearance at Kaseya Center on Saturday will get the juices flowing on South Beach a tad more than they already are.