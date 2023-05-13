Bruins’ David Pastrnak Named Finalist For League MVP

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was named as one of the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL’s most valuable player, on Friday night.

Pastrnak, already named a Ted Lindsay Award finalist earlier this week, joins forwards Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers in the nominations.

The 26-year-old winger from the Czech Republic became the first Bruin to reach the 60-goal mark since Phil Esposito last accomplished the feat in 1974-75 and eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time in his career, notching 61 goals and 52 assists for 113 points.

This is the first finalist nod for both Pastrnak and Tkachuk, while McDavid won the award in 2016-17 and 2020-21. If Pastrnak were able to squeak out the victory over the favorite McDavid, he would be the first Bruin to earn the honor since Esposito in 1973-74. Tkachuk would be the first in Panthers’ history to win the award.

As expected with their 65-win season, the Bruins have earned several nominations for the NHL Awards. Pastrnak joins Patrice Bergeron who was named Selke finalist for the 12th consecutive season, as well as one of the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Award. Head coach Jim Montgomery was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy on May 5, and Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have already earned the William M. Jennings Trophy for the goalie tandem with the fewest goals allowed during the regular season.