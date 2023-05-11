Bruins’ David Pastrnak Nominated For Ted Lindsay Award

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was one of three nominees voted by their peers for the Ted Lindsay Award, the National Hockey League Players Association announced Wednesday.

Pastrnak had a career year for the Black and Gold, potting 61 goals and 52 assists for 113 points in the season. Pastrnak became only the second Bruin to record 60 goals, joining Phil Esposito, who reached the mark 48 years ago in 1974-75.

How about a hat trick helping for lunch? ? ? pic.twitter.com/GtbYFPVO2U — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2023

The Czech native’s 113 points ranked him third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (153) and Leon Draisaitl (128). The Bruins forward only trailed McDavid in goals, with the Art Ross Trophy and Maurice Richard Trophy winner notching 64 goals in the 2022-23 season.

As part of the Bruins team that set new NHL records for wins (65) and points (135), Pastrnak led the league in game-winning goals (13), shots (407) and even-strength goals (43).

There have been two other Bruins who have won the award for the “most outstanding player” in the NHL, Esposito who won in 1970-71 and 1973-74, and Bobby Orr, recipient in 1974-75. Joe Thornton was the last Bruin to receive a nomination in 2002-03.

Pastrnak joins McDavid, who is a three-time winner and six-time finalist, and San Jose defenseman Eric Karlsson, who was also a finalist last season. If McDavid wins, he becomes the third player to win four times, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. Gretzky has won a record five times. Karlsson would become the second defenseman in history to receive the honor, joining Orr.