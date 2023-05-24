Bruins’ Don Sweeney Named Finalist For NHL’s GM Of Year Award

— Signed David Krejci to a one-year $1 million contract.

— Acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round, 2024 third-round and 2025 second-round draft picks.

— Acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2024 first-round and 2025 fourth-round draft picks.

— Re-signed forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season.

Two of the most impactful moves were the contract extensions for Zacha and Pastrnak. Both players had career years and will be a part of the core moving forward for the Bruins.

Zacha set career highs in goals (21), assists (36) and points (56). Pastrnak recorded 61 goals and became the second player in Bruins history to eclipse 60 in a season, joining Phil Esposito. The 26-year-old superstar also set career highs in assists (52) and points (113). For his amazing offensive season, Pastrnak was named a finalist for the League MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award.

As expected with their 65-win season, the Bruins have earned several nominations for the NHL Awards. Sweeney joins Bergeron who was named a Selke finalist for the 12th consecutive season, as well as one of the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Award. Montgomery was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy on May 5, and Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have already earned the William M. Jennings Trophy for the goalie tandem with the fewest goals allowed during the regular season, with Ullmark serving as the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers are the other two nominees. If Sweeney does receive the honor, he would join Lou Lamoriello as the only other two-time winner. Lamoriello won the award in consecutive seasons with the New York Islanders.