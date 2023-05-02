Bruins Fans Weren’t Happy About Skittles’ Jab At First-Round Exit

Twitter can be a weird place and nothing personifies that than brands tweeting as if they were real people.

Sometimes this can be hilarious, but Bruins fans weren’t laughing when Skittles chose to take a shot at Boston for losing in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

“My weekend wasn’t great but at least I didn’t choke away a 3-1 playoff lead,” the Skittles account tweeted Monday. “Anyways taste the rainbow.”

“Please stop throwing Skittles into Boston harbor. It was a joke,” the accounted said in a follow-up tweet.

Panthers fans and non-Bruins fans enjoyed what ultimately is a harmless joke, but it probably was a case of “too soon” for Boston fans.

This is why your candy sucks — JoshJconn (@JoshConnolly69) May 1, 2023

Should the city of Boston band together to ban skittles here?



Just empty sugar calories that cause cancer anyways idk https://t.co/LxZORBQ56f — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) May 2, 2023

Skittles woke up today and chose violence ???. https://t.co/CB4PjvW2hy — computerandcoin (@computerandcoin) May 1, 2023

Why skittles taking shots at the Bruins? I'm confused. https://t.co/lDYUZ4Es7u — Beer League Hero (@MaskTendy) May 2, 2023

Worst candy of all time. https://t.co/c5cFpGhlTe — Boston Radio Watch®? (@bostonradio) May 1, 2023

There’s little doubt the Bruins’ loss to the Panthers in Game 7, after they had a 3-1 series lead, will linger for the team for a long time, and players admitted their shocking exit will continue to be felt for weeks and months to come.

It still is strange for the Skittles social media team to fire a direct shot at the B’s. There were some Boston fans who were quick to point out a July 2022 lawsuit, where a man claimed the candy was “unfit for human consumption” due to the ingredient titanium dioxide, which is legal in the United States, but the European Union banned its use as a food additive because it could damage DNA, according to Reuters. The lawsuit was dismissed in November, but the Wrigley Company and its parent company, Mars, Incorporated, probably don’t want consumers to know one of their products might be bad for your health.

Hopefully Bruins fans don’t actually buy Skittles and throw them in Boston Harbor or do any other stupid thing with them, because that’s not how boycotts work. Instead, consider spending that money on a local business and ignore or mute the Skittles Twitter account if it bothers you that much.