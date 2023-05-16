Bruins Goaltender Linus Ullmark’s Best Vezina Worthy Saves

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark has been in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy since before the turn of the calendar year and last week the NHL made it official by naming the Boston goalie one of the three finalists.

Up against fellow netminders New York Islanders Ilya Sorokin and Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck, Ullmark leads the pack in every stat — wins (40), save percentage (.938), goals-against average (1.89), goals allowed (91) but that doesn’t mean he’ll bring home the hardware. He should but nothing in sports is guaranteed.

And while goals get fans to jump out of their seats and cheer, a stop can have just as much impact especially when it’s a “How did he stop that” type of save.

The 29-year-old Swede made some spectacular saves throughout the Bruins historic season and without further ado, here are my top 5.

5. Shootout save on Anaheim Ducks’ Max Comtois – October 20

Ullmark stopped all four shots he faced in Boston’s shootout win, but this was a beauty. Comtois deked which caused Ullmark to go down to the splits, but he was able to recover and make the save with the glove.

4. Glove save on Detroit’s Alex Chiasson – March 11

The centering pass from one-time Bruin Austin Czarnik from behind the net to the Red Wing forward was point blank but Ullmark flashed the leather to make the stop. The Bruins ended up with the win — their 50th of the season.