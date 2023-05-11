Bruins’ Linus Ullmark (Obviously) Named Vezina Trophy Finalist

The NHL took some time out of a busy Wednesday afternoon and announced the two men who will lose out on the 2023 Vezina Trophy to Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark.

They just presented it a bit differently.

The NHL announced that Ullmark, New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were named finalists for the Vezina on Wednesday, officially counting down the clock to Ullmark’s nearly-guaranteed win.

Connor Hellebuyck (@NHLJets), Ilya Sorokin (@NYIslanders) and Linus Ullmark (@NHLBruins) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position.

— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 11, 2023

The 29-year-old allowed two or fewer goals in 73.5% of his total appearances this season, capturing the goalie triple-crown by leading the league in wins (40), goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938) over the course of his 49 start season. Ullmark’s excellence helped the Bruins complete a historic regular season, though the less said about their Stanley Cup playoffs run, the better.

Ullmark has been the favorite to win the award since mid-December, with most sportsbooks taking odds off the board in March.

The veteran netminder joins Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery (Jack Adams Award), forward David Pastrnak (Ted Lindsay Award) and center Patrice Bergeron (Selke Trophy, King Clancy Memorial Trophy) to be nominated for awards in 2023.