Bruins Sign Forward Matthew Poitras To Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Boston Bruins announced they signed 19-year-old Matthew Poitras to a three-year, $870,000 entry-level contract Friday.

The center was drafted 54th overall by the Bruins in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He played 63 games for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, where he amassed 16 goals and 79 assists.

Poitras played two seasons for the Storm after playing four seasons with the Whitby Wildcats of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

Prior to the draft, Dobber Prospects described Poitras as:

Although the numbers won?t wow you, Poitras is a prospect that you do not want to miss. He is incredibly hard working with a well-rounded skill set that he utilizes effectively in all three zones of the ice. Defensively, his work ethic matched with his high-level knowledge of the game allow him to anticipate opponent?s decisions and force turnovers. It is somewhat challenging to project if Poitras is going to end up being a star at the next level, but his complete set of tools and work ethic make it easy to see him as a sure fire NHLer with lots of two-way upside.

This is the first of many signings the Bruins will most likely make during the offseason given the list of free agents they will need to address.