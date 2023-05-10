Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Bruins made a move Wednesday that pertains to the future of their team.

Boston announced it signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year entry-level contract with an annual cap hit of $925,000.

Lohrei, who was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, signed an amateur tryout with the Providence Bruins on March 31, ending his collegiate career at Ohio State University after reaching the NCAA quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old debuted for the P-Bruins on April 5 and impressed head coach Ryan Mougenel after Lohrei shook off his nerves quickly and showed a lot of poise, adding, “He’s gonna be a great pro.”

Lohrei could have a shot at making the Bruins roster coming out of camp for the 2023-24 NHL season. The B’s have a lot of unrestricted free agents — including defensemen Connor Clifton and Dmitry Orlov — and with their salary cap situation being less than ideal, Lohrei might be able to slot in on the blue line.

The left-shot defenseman would add some good size to the defense with his 6-foot-4 frame and will be a crucial part of the Bruins’ future. He also can bring some energy on offense as showcased by his time with OSU. Lohrei’s four goals and 28 assists were first among the Buckeyes last season.