In his last start for the Boston Red Sox, Tanner Houck started strong but ultimately gave up 4 runs over 5 innings.

Houck has been starting strong, but continues to struggle in his second and third time around the batting order.

Houck is projected to start in the Red Sox first game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, coming off their series win against the San Diego Padres.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.