Celebs, Former Celtics Turn Out In Droves For East Finals Game 7

BOSTON — Plenty of celebrities and past members of the Boston Celtics wanted their chance to see history in person Monday night.

TD Garden was littered with high-profiled figures in stands for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Miami Heat as UFC president Dana White was in attendance as well as rapper Jack Harlow. Actor and Boston native Donnie Wahlberg came to support the Celtics, too.

Dana White in the building sporting Celtics gear. pic.twitter.com/rG0nCrPTso — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) May 30, 2023

Many Celtics alums came back to watch their former team as well. Paul Pierce highlighted the returning group as he was accompanied by Rajon Rondo, who helped Pierce and Boston win an NBA title back in 2008. Former Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas was also among those in attendance for the monumental matchup. Even Kevin Garnett shouted out Jayson Tatum after Tatum wore a Garnett-inspired outfit to the game.

Also, members of this year’s Boston Red Sox, including manager Alex Cora, enjoyed their off day by taking in the game.

The Celtics look to become the first team in NBA history to ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit. But they have work left to do as they trail at halftime, 52-41.