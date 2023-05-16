Celtics Adopting ‘Ride-Or-Die’ Mantra From Boston Classic ‘The Town’

BOSTON — Should the 2022-23 Celtics claim the organization’s long-awaited Banner 18, they might have a classic Boston movie to thank.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media Sunday after Boston’s Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers wearing a Nike sweatshirt with the slogan, “Whose car we gonna take?” Chances are fans rooting for the Green were able to connect the line to the 2010 Boston-based film “The Town” starring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner.

What they might not have known, though, is Mazzulla’s sweatshirt represents a mantra of sorts for the 2022-23 Celtics.

“It’s something we’ve talked about, it’s definitely something we’ve talked about,” Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon told NESN.com on Tuesday after the team’s practice at the Auerbach Center, one day before facing the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I think it’s ‘Whose car are we taking?’ I think that’s the saying,” Brogdon said. “And it’s basically just ride or die for your guys, the guys you’re on the court with, the guys you’re competing with. It’s having the mentality it doesn’t matter what we’re going to get into, we’re going to do it together.”

Brogdon shared how it has become a mantra of sorts for the Celtics, though they haven?t watched the movie together.



That was the meaning of the message when Affleck’s character, Doug MacRay, told Renner’s character, James Coughlin, he needed his help but couldn’t provide any further details. Surely, those with green in their blood know how it transpires in the thriller.