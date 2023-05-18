Celtics Agree With Fans, Believe There Is ‘No Time’ To Fall Into Old Habits

The Boston Celtics are saying all the right things following their Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

The C’s put together an absolute clinic of how not to approach a playoff game. They built an early lead and rode their talent advantage to dominant stretches in the first half, before completely letting their foot off the gas and crumbling over the final 24 minutes. A 12-point lead at the midway point turned into a 12-point deficit following the third quarter, as the Heat proved to be the more physical, poised and hungry team to steal Game 1 at TD Garden.

That, undoubtedly, is annoying for Celtics fans, but Boston’s immediate response to the loss was truthful and left room for no excuses.

“We’re looking for a great response, teammates and coaches,” Robert Williams III said Thursday afternoon, per NBC Sports Boston. “That shouldn’t be the only time we respond, (though). That’s what we’re trying to get out of the habit of. It’s our effort and purpose, starting the game right and playing the right way. We’re trying to shake that bad habit.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this will come out — that we’ll come out ready to play in Game 2. The problem is, we can’t keep relying on that. That goes back to the comfortability. We can’t rely on our backs being against the wall and that’s how we respond good. There’s no time for that anymore.”

Those words from Williams came after Jaylen Brown claimed the Celtics “came out too cool” in the matchup, Marcus Smart admitted they get “tired of doing the little things” and Jayson Tatum pointed to the exact things that led to their offensive deficiencies in the second half. Boston knows how, why and when they aren’t doing the right things. That’s nice and all, but reacting in the way they are following Wednesday night’s stinker is even more infuriating for fans.

Why allow yourself to get punched in the mouth before showing a little bit of fight?