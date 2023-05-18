Celtics Assistants Reportedly Will Have Chance To Join Ime Udoka, Rockets

Whether first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla is able to help the Boston Celtics to the organization’s long-awaited Banner 18 or not, it seems the coaching staff could look different after the 2022-23 NBA campaign.

And the reason has a lot to do with recently hired Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka, who was replaced by Mazzulla initially on an interim basis and now as Boston’s head coach, reportedly plans to target Celtics assistants who previously were on his staff. Udoka was suspended and ultimately let go by the organization for multiple violations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly stemmed from an improper relationship with a female subordinate. He coached Boston for one season, helping the Green to the NBA Finals after a remarkable in-season turnaround.

“There’s an expectation that there will be jobs in Houston for ex-Udoka assistants in Boston that want to join him,” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix tweeted Wednesday afternoon in response to Udoka adding a former Brooklyn Nets assistant to his Rockets staff.

“Udoka, I’m told, wants to do right by the assistants he left in limbo after his exit from the Celtics.”

Mazzulla addressed the topic when Udoka was first named Houston’s head coach. Mazzulla expressed how he would hope his assistants stay in Boston but also shared he wants the best for each of them.

The majority of the staff remaining in Boston was brought on by Udoka before the 2021-22 campaign. Former Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire, one of the most respected assistants that came with Udoka, however, left Boston in mid-March and took over the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program.