Celtics Aware Game 4 Vs. 76ers Could Set Up ‘Special’ Game 5 In Boston

The Boston Celtics have the chance to position a series-clinching Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, and they know it.

This could give the Celtics a shot at redemption for what they weren’t able to do in their first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. But with a 2-1 lead over Philadelphia heading into Game 4 on Sunday night at Wells Fargo Center, a win over the 76ers would set up the C’s to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night in front of their TD Garden home crowd.

“It would be special,” Brogdon said Sunday, per team-provided video. “As far as the thought process goes, we’re not a team that focuses on multiple games ahead. But that is a thought that definitely crosses our mind. To some, that would be amazing. We’d love to do that for our fans. But of course, our focus right now is just getting this next one in (Philadelphia).”

Obviously, getting ahead of themselves wouldn’t be wise for the Celtics. As they’re aware, taking the foot off the gas can be costly, which led to their Round 1 series going six games forced the C’s to put the Hawks away on the road after collapsing in the fourth quarter of Game 5 in Boston.

With the league MVP in Joel Embiid and a former MVP in James Harden, who dropped 45 points in Game 1, the threat of a potential Game 6 in Philadelphia is alive and well.

“They’re gonna come out and play with desperation and I think we gotta know that,” Brogdon explained. “But we have to come out and play with the same desperation that we have had the last two games.”

The Celtics have won four of their last five playoff contests in Philadelphia, dating back to 2018.