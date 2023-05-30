Celtics Blew Golden Opportunity At Long-Awaited Banner 18

How many times did we hear the Boston Celtics reflect on coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals? It was stressed time and time again, the Green expressing how they would use that loss as fuel during the 2022-23 campaign and ultimately redeem themselves when back on that stage.

Well, so much for that.

Instead, after an admirable comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, the Celtics bowed out in Game 7 at TD Garden on Monday night. Miami earned the right to face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals after a 103-84 victory in which the visitors held a lead for the final 39 minutes.

Boston’s poor offensive performance — the Celtics shot 9-for-42 from beyond the arc, 29% from the field and turned the ball over 15 times — and a first-quarter injury to Jayson Tatum undoubtedly played a large role in the playoff exit. Not to be overshadowed, though, is the fact the Celtics took a shotgun to their foot in the first three games of the series.

The Celtics put themselves in a position where they had to be perfect in the final four games of the series. That’s an incredibly difficult task against any team, but especially against Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and the tenacious Heat. Boston was far from perfect in the winner-take-all contest in front of a star-studded crowd and fans who spent the last week comparing the city’s basketball team to the 2004 Boston Red Sox. So much for that atmosphere, too. Boston went 5-6 at home this postseason, a perplexing result.

So while some Green Teamers will praise the Celtics for their resilient comeback, and again it was admirable, let’s not forget it was that same team that put itself in that position. The Celtics let go of the rope in Games 1 and 2, as head coach Joe Mazzulla explained, and were embarrassed in Game 3. Boston tried to become the first-ever team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. They were one of four teams to ever force a Game 7. Then they went from history to afterthought Monday night.

Now that it’s official, we can say it: The Celtics underachieved in their 2022-23 campaign.