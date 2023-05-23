Celtics Continue To Say Right Things, But Is There Really Chance?

The Boston Celtics continue to say all the right things.

“Don’t let us win tonight,” Jaylen Brown told reporters Tuesday morning, per The Athletic’s Jay King, some eight hours before a win-or-go-home Game 4 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston trails the best-of-seven 3-0.

Marcus Smart added, per King: “Don’t let us get one.”

Boston sports fans probably will link that back to the Kevin Millar sentiment from nearly two decades ago. Millar shared the message before the Red Sox came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the rival New York Yankees. Joe Mazzulla said reflecting on that happening would be important for the Celtics.

But should Green Teamers actually trust the C’s? After all, they’ve said the correct things numerous times this postseason. They talked about how they would respond after a letting go of the rope in Game 1, and did the same after losing a second straight game at TD Garden in Game 2. They processed to have a gutless performance in what felt like a must-win Game 3. They’re words have continued to ring hollow given their underwhelming actions.

That’s why Celtics fans should not be confident in this group being the first-ever NBA team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Well, that’s the biggest reason along with the fact they’ve lost their defensive identity and their offense, which was built around 3-point shooting, now can’t throw a rock into the ocean. The Celtics are shooting a woeful 29.2% from long range this series.