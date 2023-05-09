Celtics’ Derrick White Earns All-Defensive Second Team Honors

Derrick White was named to the All-Defensive Team on Tuesday for the first time in his career.

The Boston Celtics guard earned Second Team honors, joining Draymond Green, O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks and Bam Adebayo, according to NBA press release. The All-Defensive First Team included Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley and Alex Caruso.

White received 24 First Team votes and 51 Second Team votes, which earned him 99 points — the most out of any other player on the Second Team. The sixth-year guard took a huge leap with the Celtics in his second season in Boston. His role increased under head coach Joe Mazzulla, and his confidence grew thanks to the support from his teammates. Al Horford and Grant Williams were among those who campaigned for White to make an All-Defensive Team, and they got their wish.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were the only other Boston players to receive votes, earning 35 and four points, respectively. Smart made an All-Defensive Team in three straight seasons, but last season’s Defensive Player of the Year didn’t merit enough votes to beat out fellow guards Holiday, Caruso or Brooks.

Brown’s goal is to make an All-NBA team because if he does earn that honor, he will be eligible for a supermax extension. But the attention Tuesday is on White, who has earned the respect of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, and the 28-year-old will hope to make an impact in Game 5 at TD Garden.