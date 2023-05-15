Celtics Fans Will Adore Jayson Tatum ‘Genuine Love’ Remarks After Game 7

Boston Celtics fans should want Jayson Tatum in green for the foreseeable future. Forever, perhaps.

And they should be thrilled to hear it seems that’s exactly what Tatum wants, too.

After Tatum dropped a record-setting 51 points in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, the All-NBA First Team selection confessed his love for the Celtics organization, its fans, and the city of Boston.

Sure, emotions were high. It came immediately after Tatum delivered not only one of the franchise’s best-ever playoff performances but one of the best in league history. His teammates called it “remarkable.”

Nevertheless, his sentiments felt incredibly genuine. That was the word he used himself.

“I can’t express it enough: the genuine love that I kind of feel from the crowd,” Tatum said after Boston’s 112-88 beatdown of the Sixers. “Whether it’s pregame, during the game, at the free-throw line. I’ve been here my whole career. I feel that they embrace me almost as one of their own and that means a lot.

“I love being here, I love getting to put on this uniform. I love getting to play big games and put on big performances in front of them. They feed off of emotion and energy and it’s reciprocated. I can’t express enough that I just love being here and love playing in front of this crowd.”