Celtics ‘Grateful’ Malcolm Brogdon Willing To Play Through Injury

BOSTON — Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has been far from 100% for the majority of the Eastern Conference finals.

The 30-year-old reportedly suffered a partial tear in the tendon from his right elbow to forearm in Game 1 against the Miami Heat, which has likely contributed in a severe drop in shooting production over the course of the series. Brogdon is just 1-for-10 in his last three games from beyond the arc, a stark contrast from when he shot 44.4% from long distance in the regular season.

Despite that, the Celtics don’t plan on their Sixth Man of the Year winner taking any time off.

“He’s playing through it and we’re grateful for that,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “… I don’t anticipate a change in what we do. There’s him, there’s Grant (Williams), there’s Rob (Williams). We’ll do things the way we have been.”

Brogdon has changed the way he prepares since suffering the injury, curtailing his pregame routine to fit what is most comfortable. He also has started to sport a forearm sleeve to help with pain management.

The Celtics have reduced Brogdon’s minutes, as he averaged 17.5 minutes across Boston’s two games in Miami, scoring a total of two points on 11 shots. The likelihood that he continues to be one of the C’s top offensive options off the bench is slim, but his ability to handle the ball with the second unit should be more than enough to keep him in the lineup.

Brogdon and the Celtics will look to stave of elimination once again in Game 5 on Thursday night at TD Garden.