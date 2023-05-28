Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Only Had One Thought After Derrick White’s Game-Winner

Joe Mazzulla admittedly wasn’t sure in real time if the final shot in Celtics-Heat Game 6 was released before the final buzzer sounded.

But once referees made their official ruling at Kaseya Center on Saturday night, Boston’s head coach immediately shifted his focus to the next challenge.

It initially looked like the Celtics weren’t going to have a chance to host Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Marcus Smart didn’t convert on a 3-point attempt after Boston inbounded with three seconds left, as the basketball cycled around the rim before bouncing out. But out of nowhere came Derrick White, who managed to net a game-winning put-back before the clock showed all zeros.

A handful of Celtics players waxed poetic when they explained their thoughts and feelings on White’s clutch bucket. Mazzulla, however, went in the complete opposite direction when he was asked what went through his mind when the field goal was confirmed.

“Nothing,” Mazzulla told reporters, per ASAP Sports. “Game 7.”

There is more than an NBA championship berth at stake for the Celtics in Monday night’s winner-take-all showdown at TD Garden. If Boston wins a fourth straight game over Miami, it will become the first team in league history to win a playoff series after initially trailing the best-of-seven set 3-0.