Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Shares Powerful Perspective Before Must-Win Game 5 Vs. Heat

BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics are right back in the same place, albeit in front of their home crowd at TD Garden, with the season hanging on a thread Thursday night.

Call it déjà vu, right?

Going up against the Miami Heat, the Celtics dodged their fate of elimination after beginning the series down 3-0. While tasked with climbing the improbable mountain of making a never-before-seen comeback that 149 teams have previously attempted and failed, Boston has two options before taking on Miami.

“It’s win or die,” Mazzulla said.

After the Celtics escaped the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games during the semifinals, Mazzulla revealed that he’d spent a fair share of time binge-watching re-runs of the Boston-based 2010 film ‘The Town.’ Drawing inspiration with the C’s four wins shy of a second-straight finals appearance, things haven’t since fallen in their favor.

Entering the biggest game of the season, Mazzulla shared how he’d spent the previous 24 hours before the start of Game 5.

“I met three girls under the age of 21 with terminal cancer,” Mazzulla revealed. “And I thought I was helping them by talking to them and they were helping me. And so having an understanding about what life is really all about, and watching a girl dying and smiling and enjoying her life. That’s what it’s really all about.”