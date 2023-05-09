Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Shares Two-Word Message Before Game 5 Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics are back to square one in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

With a chance to deliver the ultimate blow and take a 3-1 series lead over the 76ers, the Celtics crumbed. They overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but as has been evident time and time again, they didn’t have what it took to close out Philadelphia and return to Boston with a chance to punch their ticket to the conference finals in Game 5.

Rest assured, the Celtics aren’t oblivious. They know what’s at stake heading into 7:30 p.m. ET. tipoff Tuesday night.

“Must win,” Malcolm Brogdon told reporters hours before tipoff, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

No, the Celtics obviously won’t suffer elimination in the event of a Game 5 loss in Boston, but Brogdon’s right. The Celtics didn’t just blow a shot at series control in Game 4, they blew a shot at re-establishing their playoff identity moving forward. The C’s have constantly loomed as this team that has no issue identifying their shortcomings off the floor, but somehow fails to apply the many learning lessons forced — or self-inflicted — upon them on the floor.

These moments of adversity aren’t new to them. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are amid their sixth postseason hunt together so the leeway of growing pains is expired. With an East riddled with injuries and misfortunes to nearly everyone except the Celtics, the excuse jar is running empty.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla, despite being a first-year man at the helm, is no expectation of that. Whether it’d be the regular season — second half more specifically — or the first two Celtics playoff rounds, there’s plenty of learning left to do for him as well, with not much time before the Grim Reaper comes knocking on Boston’s door.