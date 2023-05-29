Celtics Relying On Popular Rallying Cry For Game 7 Vs. Heat

It could be argued that the Celtics have already shifted the energy of the Eastern Conference finals, but that’s not stopping them from falling back on an old rallying cry in their effort to make history.

Those attending Game 7 against the Miami Heat on Monday night will receive a free rally towel, donned with a cartoon image of Jaylen Brown’s facemask and the phrase “Energy Shifter.”

Rally towels to match our Game 7 energy ??#UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/0SCN2Cmvft — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2023

The 26-year-old made the phrase famous prior to the Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals, tweeting “The energy is about to shift” on Jan 31, 2022 when the Celtics held one of the worst post-Christmas day records in the Eastern Conference. In the games since that tweet, Boston earned a pair of No. 2 seeds in the NBA playoffs and are just one win away from back-to-back appearances in the finals.

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

There’s no wonder why it has become a popular mantra for the city.

"The energy is about to shift"



Marcus Smart (@smart_MS3) rocking that @FCHWPO apparel ? pic.twitter.com/8lp0pyp7b0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 14, 2022

The one question that remains, who exactly will the energy shifter be in Game 7? It could be Brown, Jayson Tatum or even TD Garden itself. Given everything that has happened to this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if its all three.