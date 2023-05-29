Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sports Kevin Garnett-Inspired Fit To Game 7

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum is looking to channel his inner Kevin Garnett for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Tatum showed up to TD Garden with a Garnett-inspired outfit as the 25-year-old sported cutouts of the Celtics great on his jacket along with the saying “Anything is possible,” which Garnett made popular following Boston’s series-clinching win over the Los Angeles in the 2008 NBA Finals.

You can check out Tatum’s pregame look courtesy of video from the NBA.

Jayson Tatum with a nod to KG ?



Garnett saw the video of Tatum’s jacket and made sure to give his thought on it.

@jaytatum0! Appreciate you, now go do game 7 (expletive) killa!” Garnett tweeted.

Garnett’s mantra certainly is fitting for the Celtics as they look to accomplish the impossible and become the first team in NBA history to ever win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. Teams all-time are 0-150 when faced with that situation.