Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Sports Kevin Garnett-Inspired Fit To Game 7

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum is looking to channel his inner Kevin Garnett for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Tatum showed up to TD Garden with a Garnett-inspired outfit as the 25-year-old sported cutouts of the Celtics great on his jacket along with the saying “Anything is possible,” which Garnett made popular following Boston’s series-clinching win over the Los Angeles in the 2008 NBA Finals.
You can check out Tatum’s pregame look courtesy of video from the NBA.
Garnett saw the video of Tatum’s jacket and made sure to give his thought on it.
@jaytatum0! Appreciate you, now go do game 7 (expletive) killa!” Garnett tweeted.
Garnett’s mantra certainly is fitting for the Celtics as they look to accomplish the impossible and become the first team in NBA history to ever win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. Teams all-time are 0-150 when faced with that situation.
A lot will be on Tatum’s plate in the winner-take-all contest as the All-NBA talent is coming off a game-high 31 points in Game 6, but he netted only six of those points after halftime. He also will look for a better showing from beyond the arc after going 0-for-8 from 3-point range in Boston’s thrilling win.
While Tatum is drawing inspiration from Garnett before the game, the Celtics look for their on-court uniforms to provide good luck again in Game 7.
Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET with the winner advancing to the NBA Finals to meet the Denver Nuggets.