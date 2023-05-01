Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online, On TV

The Celtics and the 76ers will kick off their Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday night at TD Garden.

Boston reached Round 2 of the 2023 NBA playoffs with a 4-2 series win over the seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks. The No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets to the tune of a four-game sweep.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions are a significant 9.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 1. The total is set at 214.5

Here’s how to watch the Celtics-76ers series opener:

When: Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT