Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online, On TV

Boston is a heavy Game 1 favorite

by

24 minutes ago

The Celtics and the 76ers will kick off their Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday night at TD Garden.

Boston reached Round 2 of the 2023 NBA playoffs with a 4-2 series win over the seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks. The No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets to the tune of a four-game sweep.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions are a significant 9.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 1. The total is set at 214.5

Here’s how to watch the Celtics-76ers series opener:

When: Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

More Celtics:

Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online, On TV
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images
NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson
Previous Article

Three NFL Futures Bets To Consider As 2023 Draft Dust Settles
Next Article

76ers-Celtics Player Props: Which Way to Lean on Harden, Harris and Jaylen Brown?

Picked For You

Related