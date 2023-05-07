Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

Boston owns a 2-1 series lead

by

2 hours ago

The Celtics and the 76ers will meet for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.

After James Harden’s 45-point outburst lifted Philadelphia to a series-opening win at TD Garden, Boston responded with back-to-back double-digit wins. The reigning East champions took a 2-1 series lead Friday night thanks in large part to a combined 50 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Game 3.

The Celtics are a 2-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 4. The total is set at 214.

Here is how to watch Sunday’s Celtics-76ers matchup online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Celtics Aware Game 4 Vs. 76ers Could Set Up ‘Special’ Game 5 In Boston
