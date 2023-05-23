Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch East Finals Game 4 Online, On TV

It’s win or go home for the Boston Celtics, who look to battle from a 3-0 deficit against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at Kaseya Center on Tuesday night.

Digging themselves a major hole, there’s nothing to lose for the Celtics now. They either go on a never-before-seen four-game win streak after losing the first three, or they travel back to Boston shamelessly after a much-anticipated season coming to a crashing end.

The Heat, on the other hand, are looking to put the Celtics and their naysayers to bed with an historic victory in front of their home crowd. Miami has the chance to become the first No. 8 seed ever to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals. This also would mark the first time that both conference finals resulted in a sweep. Needless to say, Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler won’t have any problems finding motivation.

The C’s were listed as 1.5-point underdogs to avoid an excruciating four-game sweep in Miami, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how you can watch Boston’s fight for survival against Miami:

When: Tuesday, May 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT