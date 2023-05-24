Celtics Wrap: Boston Explodes In Second Half To Keep Season Alive

The Boston Celtics kept their season on life support Tuesday night, earning a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

The C’s victory cut the Heat’s lead in the Eastern Conference finals to 3-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics were awoken from their week-long slumber at approximately 9:43 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

The first 24 minutes of Game 4 followed a similar script to that of the first 144 of the series. Boston didn’t make open shots, failed to successfully penetrate zone defense and did everything but keep Miami shooters out of rhythm. Then, right after halftime, the Celtics seemed to flip the script.

The C’s held onto the ball for the majority of the final two quarters, moved the ball with effectiveness and got the Heat out of their defensive rotations, forced turnovers and — in the most important development of the game — made shots. Though things were slowed considerably by a quick whistle for both sides, the Celtics surprisingly didn’t allow their momentum to be halted. Boston survived its non-Jayson Tatum minutes to start the final stanza and finally pulled away when the All-NBA star came back in to finish things off.

Boston outscored Miami by 23 points in the second half, only turning the ball over two times across the final two stanzas.