Celtics Wrap: James Harden Erupts, 76ers Steal Game 1 From Boston

BOSTON — The Celtics began their second-round matchup in gut-wrenching fashion, falling to the 76ers, 119-115, in Game 1 on Monday night at TD Garden.

With the loss, Philadelphia takes a 1-0 series lead over Boston.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The 76ers had no Joel Embiid to rely on, but that didn’t matter.

With an NBA MVP candidate sidelined, Philadelphia turned to a former league MVP in James Harden to keep Game 1 as competitive as possible while the 76ers weather the storm of Embiid’s absence. Harden went toe-to-toe with Jayson Tatum, making for an electric series-opening battle.

While the score wasn’t indicative of it, it seemed as though the Celtics had control for the better part of three quarters considering how easily they were able to generate offense and exploit holes in Philadelphia’s defense. But the 76ers stuck around and refused to go down easy, fighting until the very end.

Marcus Smart came through with some timely heroics, drawing two crucial fouls while also completing a pair of crunch-time 3-point plays to build some much-needed separation from Philadelphia. However, it proved to not matter as the Celtics committed a bone-headed turnover, which the 76ers made Boston pay for.