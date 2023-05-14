Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Torches 76ers, Leads Boston To Game 7 Win

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics didn’t have to sweat things out Sunday, cruising to a 112-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden.

With the win, the Celtics take the series 4-3 and eliminate the rival 76ers from the postseason.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This is what Celtics fans were waiting for from Jayson Tatum.

Tatum hadn’t been at his best through the first six games in the series against the 76ers. But with the lights at their brightest, Tatum erased plenty of those memories and turned in a star-studded effort for the Celtics.

Despite his struggles, Tatum showed no apprehension on the big stage with the pressure magnified. He took eight shots in the first quarter alone — he attempted 10 total in the first half in Game 6 — and that aggressiveness fueled him to the point that he and the Celtics completely took over in the third quarter. Tatum scored 13 of Boston’s 18 points in the quarter as the Celtics outscored the 76ers, 33-10, in the stanza to turn a 3-point halftime advantage into an 88-62 lead entering the final frame.

Tatum now owns the NBA record for most points in a Game 7. It was a memorable performance for Tatum and it really couldn’t have come at a better time.