Chaim Bloom Tackles Question About Red Sox Not Re-Signing Nathan Eovaldi

Chaim Bloom is well aware that every decision he makes as Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer is going to be critiqued.

That’s especially true of decisions involving fan favorites. And even more so when apparent countermoves don’t work out, like in the case of Nathan Eovaldi and Corey Kluber.

Eovaldi, who spent parts of five seasons in Boston, signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Texas Rangers in December. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner whose career recently was beset by injuries, inked a one-year, $10 million deal with the Red Sox weeks later. As such, it’s easy to connect the moves, with Kluber essentially replacing Eovaldi in Boston’s rotation, and it would be an understatement to say the situation hasn’t worked in the Red Sox’s favor thus far.

Eovaldi, 33, is putting together an impressive first season with the Rangers, while Kluber, 37, just got bumped to the Red Sox’s bullpen after a dreadful start to the 2023 campaign.

So, what does Bloom make of the situation and the Red Sox’s overall calculus in going with Kluber over Eovaldi? He tackled that question Thursday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” albeit in a way that respected the privacy of Boston’s offseason negotiations with Eovaldi.

“For a lot of different reasons, I don’t think it’s worth getting too deep into,” Bloom said. “What I would say about that is we love Nate, still love Nate, and we always will. Definitely wanted him back. There’s different decision points, timing things, during the offseason where different things happen, for us and for him. We were in touch the whole way. Without getting too deep into it, obviously things didn’t work out and he’s in Texas, and that’s obviously in the past, we turn the page.

“The big thing is, obviously, Corey has a pretty good track record of throwing strikes. For whatever reason, through nine starts, he just hasn’t done that consistently, hasn’t executed pitches consistently, which is obviously pretty surprising, because that has never been who he is — before all his injuries, since his injuries — and I’m sure he’s going to figure it out. He has incredible self-awareness, has been an incredible pitcher at all different phases of his career. We’re just not there right now. This is where we’re at. Really, at some point, we have five guys we had to put ahead of him. No one understands that better than Corey. He could not have handled that better in terms of that conversation, and he’s going to keep grinding and keep working. I totally understand the question. There’s obviously a lot of different things that go on during an offseason. But we’re obviously focused on the guys who are here.”