Charles Barkley Clowns Jayson Tatum’s Outfit Before Celtics-Heat Game 4

Charles Barkley got started early in taking comical jabs at the Boston Celtics.

His first subject? Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum.

Before the Celtics squared off with the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, Tatum showed up to Kaseya Center decked out in Miami weather attire from head to toe. Sporting a short-sleeve button-up shirt with bright yellow pants, Barkley saw an opportunity to crack one final pregame joke, and capitalized.

“Does that say Bahamas?” Barkley said on TNT’s live broadcast Tuesday, leaving Shaquille O’Neal cracking up.

Chuck's reaction to Tatum's pregame fit ? pic.twitter.com/B11FPNuBYI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2023

Tatum, like the rest of the Celtics, is due for a response performance against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

Boston is coming off an embarrassing Game 3 loss, in which Tatum failed to fulfill his role as team leader, scoring a substandard 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting before getting pulled for the entire fourth quarter in a laughable C’s loss.