Charles Barkley Issues Reminder To Jaylen Brown, Celtics After Game 6

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of making history, but they haven’t accomplished anything yet.

That’s the message that NBA analyst Charles Barkley offered Celtics star Jaylen Brown at Kaseya Center on Saturday night after Boston earned a 104-103 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Derrick White had just provided the heroics with his game-winning put-back at the buzzer.

“You say you want to make history,” Barkley told Brown, as seen on TNT’s postgame coverage. “You only make history if you win number four. Just getting to Game 7 don’t make history.”

Brown nodded in approval and responded: “I got you.”

Jayson Tatum reinforced the same mindset after the game, which surely is appreciated by Celtics fans.

The Green?s Game 6 victory tied the best-of-seven series at three games apiece. Should it win Game 7 against Miami, Boston would become the first team in NBA history to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. The Celtics are the fourth team to ever force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0, but the previous three lost the winner-take-all contest on the road.

Boston will have the chance to win it at TD Garden on Monday night with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.