Charlie Coyle Focused On Opportunity To Grow With Bruins

It’s hard to find any silver linings from the Boston Bruins early departure from the Stanley Cup playoffs but one of them is the consistent play of Charlie Coyle.

With both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci sidelined for Games 3 and 4, Coyle relinquished his normal third-line duty for the Bruins and saw himself called upon to center the top line flanked by wingers Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. Something he was able to reflect on at exit interview day at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to replace those two,” Coyle said. “It’s, I guess, me being in the center position; it’s a big responsibility. But it was a big responsibility for all of us. Everyone kind of chipped in and did their part. That’s what we do. That’s why we’re a good team, is our depth and the people who can step up and take on that responsibility when you have guys of their caliber who are out of the lineup. … I just try and do my part and do the best I can. It’s always an opportunity when you are in that position, so you just want to make the most of it.”

The Bruins showed its depth and resiliency in those two games. Victorious in both, Boston took the 3-1 series lead before the wheels fell off, and the team was sent packing following the crushing Game 7 loss on Sunday.

“It’s something you have to take and grow and learn from,” Coyle said. “That’s what you use the summer for to kind of go home and get better, be more confident and become a better player for your team.”

Regardless of Bergeron and Krejci’s decisions on whether or not they will return, Coyle expects the team to look different come fall and his focus is just bettering himself on the ice.

“Teams are always a little different. They never stay the same,” the 11-year pro from Weymouth, Mass. said. “So we’ll see what happens in that part, but personally I just got to be ready to make the most of the opportunity that’s going to be there next year. Whatever that is.”