We Asked ChatGPT To Draft All-Time Best Patriots At Each Position

We have no gripes with the picks at quarterback, tight end, tackle and guard. The centers are fine, too, although we can argue for David Andrews getting the nod over Koppen. However, there could be some healthy debate over the choices for receiver and running back.

ChatGPT clearly is giving extra credit for NFL-wide historical standing, as both Moss and Martin spent just three full seasons with the Patriots but are considered some of the greatest players in NFL history at any position. Welker deserves to be on this list, but we probably would’ve gone with Stanley Morgan, Troy Brown or Julian Edelman over Moss. Faulk also is a worthy inclusion, but James White, Jim Nantz and Sam Cunningham all accomplished more in a Patriots uniform than Martin did. That said, Martin still has the fourth-most rushing yards in Patriots history, so his spot on this list isn’t totally without merit.

DEFENSE

DE: Willie McGinest, Andre Tippet

DT: Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour

LB: Tedy Bruschi, Nick Buoniconti

CB: Ty Law, Mike Haynes

S: Rodney Harrison, Lawyer Milloy

This is tricky. ChatGPT probably should’ve listed McGinest and Tippet as outside linebackers/edge players, but instead, both earned spots as defensive ends, the position at which Seymour should be listed. It also didn’t differentiate between inside and outside linebackers, resulting in the ommissions of both Vrabel and Steve Nelson. Nevertheless, each player listed at defensive end, defensive tackle and linebacker is worthy of a spot, even though Tippet shouldn’t be ranked behind anyone.

As for cornerback, we have no issues with ChatGPT’s picks, although Raymond Clayborn fans might have a bone to pick. Lumping free safeties and strong safeties together was an ill-advised move, as was the complete disrespect for Devin McCourty.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Stephen Gostkowski, Adam Vinatieri

P: Rich Camarillo, Tom Tupa

ST: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo

If you say Vinatieri should be ahead of Gostkowski, we won’t argue with you. We also could make a case for Ryan Allen making it in over Tupa. Other than that, ChatGPT’s picks for all-time Patriots special teamers are fine.

Well, there you have it.